Hotel booking company RedDoorz investigating IT breach, customer data may be compromised

SINGAPORE: Hotel booking and management platform RedDoorz has been hit by a breach to one of its IT databases containing customers' personal data.

"We have reason to believe data has been compromised," said RedDoorz in an email sent to customers on Saturday (Sep 26).

The data may include names, email addresses, phone numbers, addresses and booking details.

"However, it appears financial information, such as masked credit card information or passwords, remains secure to the best of our knowledge," it said in the email seen by CNA.

In a media statement, a RedDoorz spokesperson said it became aware of the breach earlier this week, and that it is taking "all the necessary steps" to investigate further.

"At the same time we are conducting a thorough review of all our IT systems and protection," it added.



RedDoorz advised its customers to change their passwords as an added precaution, and not to use the same password on other digital platforms.



"So far, we have changed all system access keys and access credentials, and activated multilayer authentication wherever it was possible," said RedDoorz in its notice to customers.

"Data privacy is something we take very seriously at RedDoorz and we have implemented the necessary security measures to ensure all our customers’ personal data remains secured."

