Redeveloped Ang Mo Kio Polyclinic officially reopens with new wheelchair tilter

SINGAPORE: The redeveloped Ang Mo Kio Polyclinic officially reopened on Saturday (Jun 30), with bigger floor space, special features and a new model of care to better serve residents, especially the elderly.

It is the first polyclinic in Singapore with a “wheelchair tilter” for dental patients, so that wheelchair users do not need to transfer to a dental chair to receive treatment.

“It mimics a dental chair and it allows wheelchair users to lie down or recline fully,” said Dr Kenneth Low, who is the Director of Dental Services, National Healthcare Group Polyclinic.

“It prevents injuries to the patient in the transfers and also protects the dentists from any injuries that may occur during the delivery of these treatments.”

The dental room will also be equipped with X-ray facilities so that patients can undergo tooth X-rays in the same treatment area.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, who is also Member of Parliament for Ang Mo Kio GRC, took a tour of the polyclinic’s new facilities on Saturday.

The 8,752 sq m building along Ang Mo Kio Central 2 boasts features which are friendly to the elderly and those with limited mobility. These include more spacious passage ways, wider consultation rooms and more lifts to accommodate wheelchair users.

For seniors, there are handrails, non-slip flooring and distinct colour aides to help them move about independently.

TEAM-BASED CARE FOR PATIENTS WITH CHRONIC CONDITIONS

The polyclinic also offers physiotherapy and podiatry services for patients with musculoskeletal and foot conditions under one roof – something it could not do at its old site (at Block 723 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 8) due to space constraints.

Another first: The polyclinic houses a senior care centre within its premises. Frail patients may be referred to the St Luke’s ElderCare centre for day care, rehabilitation or home care services if needed.

The new Ang Mo Kio Polyclinic is also built and designed to accommodate what it calls a new “relationship-focused” and team-based model of care for patients with chronic conditions.

Such patients will be assigned to what is called “teamlets” in the medical profession – comprising two to three family physicians, a nurse and a care coordinator – who will see them at every visit.

“We have specifically designed the rooms such that the two doctors are sitting adjacent to the care manager (nurse) and care coordinator,” said Head of Ang Mo Kio Polyclinic, Dr Christopher Chong.

“So even in a six-floor building, we want patients to know that every time they come, they’ll be seen in the same care area, by the same team members.”

The polyclinic currently has six such teamlets looking after about 30,000 patients with chronic conditions.