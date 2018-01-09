Redeveloped Ang Mo Kio Polyclinic to open on Jan 29 at new address

SINGAPORE: The relocated and redeveloped Ang Mo Kio Polyclinic will be open to the public from Jan 29, the National Healthcare Group Polyclinics (NHGP) announced on Tuesday (Jan 9).



To facilitate the relocation, the existing polyclinic at Block 723 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 8 will be closed from Jan 26. Ang Mo Kio Polyclinic will then resume operations on Jan 29 at its new site located at 21 Ang Mo Kio Central 2.

Patients who need outpatient medical and dental care during the closure are advised to visit nearby general practitioners (GPs) and dental clinics. SMS reminders about the new address will also be sent to patients with appointments scheduled from Jan 29 onwards.



NHGP strongly encourages patients with chronic and acute conditions to book an appointment before visiting the polyclinic to enjoy greater convenience. They may do so through the HealthHub app or NHGP’s online appointment system or contact centre.