Mandatory swab tests for stallholders after Redhill market visited by COVID-19 case: MP Melvin Yong

SINGAPORE: Stallholders at Redhill Market and Food Centre will undergo mandatory swab tests after a COVID-19 case recently visited the market, said Member of Parliament Melvin Yong on Tuesday (Jun 15).

Mr Yong, who is MP for Radin Mas SMC, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) had informed him of the recent visit by a COVID-19 case.

According to MOH's daily update on Monday, the visit took place between Jun 8 and Jun 10, between 7.30am and 8.15am.

In a Facebook post, Mr Yong said the mandatory tests would be conducted at Block 84A Redhill Lane on Tuesday and Wednesday.

They were being done "as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of those working and visiting the usually busy neighbourhood centre", he added.

After visiting the testing centre on Tuesday afternoon, Mr Yong said he was "glad" that the stallholders understood the need for the swab tests.

"Most had completed their tests by mid-day and informed me that the process was painless and smooth. They agree that getting tested is the responsible thing to do, so that everyone can have peace of mind when coming to the market and food centre," he added.

The market is within walking distance of 115 Bukit Merah View Market and Food Centre, which has been closed since Sunday for deep cleaning after a new cluster of COVID-19 cases was linked to it.

All 85 tenants and workers of the neighbouring 116 Bukit Merah View have also been tested for COVID-19.

As of Monday, 16 confirmed cases have been linked to the cluster at Bukit Merah View market.

