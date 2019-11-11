Reduced ERP rates at selected gantries during December school holidays

SINGAPORE: Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) rates will be reduced at selected gantries during the upcoming December school holidays, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced on Monday (Nov 11).



The revised rates will apply from Saturday (Nov 16) to Dec 31, the authority said in a news release.

The affected roads and expressways are as shown below:

Rates for other gantries will remain unchanged.

ERP rates will revert to the pre-school holiday rates from Jan 2.

The next quarterly review will take place in February, LTA said.