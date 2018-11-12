Reduced ERP rates at selected gantries during school holidays

SINGAPORE: Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) rates at selected gantries will be reduced during the school holidays, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced on Monday (Nov 12).

The revised rates will apply from this Saturday (Nov 17) to Dec 31, said LTA in a media release.

The affected gantries and the new rates are shown below:

(Table: LTA)

(Table: LTA)

The rates will revert to the pre-school holiday rates from Jan 2 onwards, said LTA.

The rates for other gantries will remain unchanged.

