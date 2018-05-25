Refunds made to Prudential customers affected by erroneous deductions

SINGAPORE: Refunds have been made to Prudential policyholders affected by erroneous deductions, the insurer's payment bank Standard Chartered Bank Singapore said on Friday (May 25).

“We acted immediately and contacted all the respective banks servicing the impacted Prudential policyholders to reverse the transactions," the bank said.

Advertisement

"As of 1.15pm this afternoon, we have been informed by all the respective banks that all inaccurately deducted amounts have been refunded to the policyholders.”



On Thursday, some Prudential policyholders encountered erroneous deductions from their bank accounts, with some reporting that they had seen a deduction of S$32,634.



The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) confirmed the incidents, but said that it was "not a cyber attack but an operational lapse".



MAS also said that it had directed Prudential and its payment bank, Standard Chartered Bank Singapore, to return the funds without delay. to keep customers updated and to investigate the root cause of the incident.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Prudential gave an update to its customers on Facebook on Friday.

"We are working as quickly as possible with our clearing bank to refund all customers by end of the day. We will be in touch with more updates," read the post.

The insurance company also apologised for the error on Thursday and reassured customers that it was "working actively" to resolve the issue.

"We are very sorry for the inconvenience caused," said the company.





