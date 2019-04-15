Updated registers of electors open for inspection; nearly 2.6m Singaporeans eligible to vote

SINGAPORE: The registers of electors have been updated and nearly 2.6 million Singaporeans are eligible to vote in the next General Election, the Elections Department (ELD) said on Monday (Apr 15).

There are a total of 2,594,740 Singaporeans in the registers of electors, which were certified on Monday, ELD said.

Singapore citizens may check their particulars in the registers through four channels:

At the Elections Department website

At community centres/clubs with their NRIC/passport

At Singapore overseas missions that serve as overseas registration centres with their NRIC/passport

At the Elections Department with their NRIC/passport

Singaporeans whose names were removed from the registers for failing to vote in a past election may apply to have their names restored, so that they can vote at future elections.

They are encouraged to apply early as applications will close from the day the writ for an election is issued. Applications for restoration will reopen after Nomination Day if the election is not contested, or after Polling Day if it is.

REGISTRATION FOR OVERSEAS SINGAPOREANS

Singaporeans who live overseas are required to re-register as an overseas elector with each revision of the registers.

Only those whose names are listed in the registers of electors and have resided in Singapore for an aggregate of at least 30 days between Feb 1, 2016, and Jan 31, 2019, may register as overseas electors.

Applications for registration of overseas electors will close once the Writ of Election is issued.