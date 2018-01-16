Registration for admission to MOE kindergartens for 2019 cohort to start from Feb 24

SINGAPORE: A total of 24 kindergartens run by the Ministry of Education (MOE) will hold their registration exercise from next month, for children entering K1 in 2019.

Thirteen kindergartens will conduct their registration exercise on Feb 24 and Feb 26, 2018, while the other 11 will do so on Mar 3 and 5, said MOE in a news release on Tuesday (Jan 16).

Registration is open to Singaporeans and permanent residents born between Jan 2, 2014 and Jan 1, 2015.

Parents who are keen to put their children in an MOE kindergarten can attend open houses on Feb 24 and Mar 3, when they can tour the facilities and find out more about what the schools offer.

MOE kindergartens were set up to provide “quality and affordable” pre-school education for Singaporeans, said the ministry.

There will be 50 such kindergartens by 2023, all of which will be located in primary schools.

Parents can visit the MOE website for more information on the registration exercise and open houses.

