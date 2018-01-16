Registration for communal gardening plots in 5 more parks to open on Feb 10

SINGAPORE: Those with green fingers will have more opportunities to flex them with communal gardening plots in five more parks - Bedok Town Park, Choa Chu Kang Park, Pasir Ris Park, Sengkang Riverside Park and Yishun Park.

The National Parks Board (NParks) said in a news release on Tuesday (Jan 16) that members of the public will be able to apply from 9am to 3pm on Feb 10 to rent one of 220 gardening plots in these parks.

Each plot comprises a raised planter bed measuring 2.5m by 1m and can be leased for three years at S$57 annually. Interested members of the public are required to bring their NRIC when applying for these plots, and those successful can begin growing edible and ornamental plants in May.



Registration for gardening plots in Ang Mo Kio Town Garden West and Jurong Lake Gardens West will be available by end-2018 as well, the statutory board said.

The addition of more communal gardening plots in parks across Singapore is part of a national gardening master plan announced in November last year. Under the Edible Horticulture Masterplan, the agency will introduce gardening plots in 11 parks islandwide and more than 1,000 allotment garden plots by 2019.

NParks said that to date, 400 plots have been fully subscribed by gardening enthusiasts from November to December 2017 at HortPark, Punggol Park, Clementi Woods Park and Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park, in addition to the initial 80 pilot plots at HortPark.

With the additional parks, the total number of allotment gardening plots would be 620, it added.

The parks were selected for their accessibility to densely-populated heartland towns, according to NParks.