Registration of e-scooters opens Jan 2

SINGAPORE: Owners of electric scooters will be able to register their devices with the authorities from Jan 2.

The registration fee of S$20 will be waived for owners who register their e-scooters by Mar 31, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said this in a media release on Wednesday (Dec 12).

Registration can be done via LTA's website at www.onemotoring.com.sg/escooter or at Singapore Post offices until Jun 30.

"Registrants must be at least 16 years old and will need to declare that their e-scooters are compliant with the device criteria specified under the Active Mobility Act," LTA said.

"Those who make false declarations can be subject to a fine of up to S$5,000 and/or imprisonment of up to 12 months," LTA added.

A unique registration number will be issued to owners at the point of registration. The e-scooter owners will then be required to fabricate an Identification Mark bearing the unique number, LTA said in the release.

A separate LTA Registration Mark will also be issued to the registrant, LTA added.

Those who register online will receive the LTA Registration Mark via registered mail while those registering at a SingPost office will receive it on-the-spot.

"Owners who register their e-scooters by Jun 30, 2019 will be given a grace period of 14 calendar days from the date of registration to affix both the Identification Mark and LTA Registration Mark prominently on the e-scooter, during which they may continue to use the e-scooter," LTA said.

Key dates on e-scooter registration, which opens Jan 2, 2019. (Image: Land Transport Authority)

Riding an e-scooter on public paths without the Identification Mark or the LTA Registration Mark beyond the grace period is an offence, LTA said, with first-time offenders subject to a fine of up to S$1,000 or up to three months' jail, or both.

From Jul 1, it will be an offence to "ride, or cause another person to ride" an unregistered e-scooter on public paths, LTA said. First-time offenders could be fined up to S$2,000, jailed for up to three months, or both.

"These measures are aimed at deterring reckless riding and facilitating enforcement efforts against errant riders to improve public safety for all path users," LTA said.

According to the regulations, e-scooters must not exceed 20kg in maximum laden weight, 70cm in maximum width and 25kmh in maximum motorised device speed.

STANDARDISING MOTORISED PMDS ON PUBLIC PATHS

All motorised personal mobility devices must be certified to the UL2272 standard from Jan 1, 2021, LTA said.

Retailers will be banned from selling motorised PMDs that are not UL2272 standard from Jul 1 next year to improve public safety and minimise the risk of fire incidents, LTA added.

Those who currently own e-scooters without the certification can register their devices if they were purchased before Jul 1. However, they can only be used on public paths until Dec 31, 2020 and will automatically become de-registered on Jan 1, 2021.

"For the safety of device owners and those around them, LTA strongly encourages all owners to use UL2272 certified devices only," LTA said.