10 complaints lodged against contractor Reka Bina for unfinished renovations

SINGAPORE: Ten complaints were made against interior design company Reka Bina between Mar 17 and Wednesday (May 23) after the firm's closure left consumers with unfinished renovations, said the Consumers Association of Singapore (CASE) on Thursday.

Some consumers complained that their renovation works were not completed while others said theirs had been delayed for several months, and that the contractor had become uncontactable. The majority of the complaints were made in May, CASE said.



The customers later found out that the contractor had "ceased operations due to financial difficulties", said CASE on Thursday.

Consumers also said that they had paid deposits or made full payment upfront amounting to about $101,000 in total.

Affected consumers with unresolved disputes against the company may approach CASE for further assistance, said the consumer watchdog.



CASE urged customers to negotiate for progressive payment for their renovation works, instead of paying the full amount upfront to protect themselves.



