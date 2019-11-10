Relay Majulah raises S$1.6 million for President’s Challenge

SINGAPORE: Relay Majulah, Singapore’s first-ever 2,000km relay, was completed on Sunday evening (Nov 10) with Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin running the final 10km of the relay.

A ground-up initiative to challenge 200 runners to complete the nation-wide relay in 200 hours, Relay Majulah raised more than S$1.6 million in support of the 67 charities under the President’s Challenge, exceeding its target of S$1 million.



Receiving the baton at 6.45pm from Gerrard Lin and Tan Whee Boon, a quad amputee, Mr Tan started his run from Riverside Point with members of the public and Team Nila volunteers cheering him on.

He finished off the relay by running into MES Theatre at Mediacorp Campus during the live televised President’s Star Charity Show.

At the show, Mr Tan handed over the baton to President Halimah Yacob on air.

Mr Tan said, “It’s been a tremendous honour and privilege to end the final leg of Relay Majulah and to hand over the baton to President Halimah Yacob.

"Since the start of the initiative, I’ve been watching and supporting fellow Singaporeans from all walks of life take part in the relay and listening to their stories have truly inspired me.

"This has motivated me to challenge myself further to deliver my best and help raise as much as I can for President’s Challenge."



Relay Majulah saw 200 runners from all walks of life and abilities running round the clock for a period of nine days from Singapore Sports Hub to Yishun SAFRA.

They passed through areas such as Marina Bay, Gardens by the Bay, Marina Barrage, East Coast Park, Bedok Reservoir, Pasir Ris Sports Centre and Lower Seletar Reservoir.

“Over the past nine days, we’ve seen how Relay Majulah has gathered the community and showcased the spirit of inclusivity among Singaporeans from all walks of life. It’s heartening to see many fellow Singaporeans are coming out to support and cheer the runners on throughout the day," said Mr Ong Tze Boon, co-chairman of Relay Majulah.

“I hope that Relay Majulah sets the stage for many more community-led initiatives to celebrate the achievements of how many have overcame the odds to make a contribution to the country.”

