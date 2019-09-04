Police raid remote gambling den in Ang Mo Kio

SINGAPORE: Three men are under investigation for their suspected involvement in remote gambling activities, said the police on Wednesday (Sep 4).

The men, aged between 47 and 67, were at a unit in an industrial building along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5 when police raided it on Tuesday.

Authorities seized about S$2,000 in cash, 10 computers, two laptops and a mobile phone from the remote gambling den.

Police said they also found gambling paraphernalia and documents containing transaction records.

About S$2,000 in cash, documents containing transaction records and a mobile phone were among the items seized. (Photo: Singapore Police Force)

Investigations are ongoing, police said.

Anyone convicted of providing unlawful remote gambling services could be jailed for up to five years and fined up to S$200,000.