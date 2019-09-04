Police raid remote gambling den in Ang Mo Kio
SINGAPORE: Three men are under investigation for their suspected involvement in remote gambling activities, said the police on Wednesday (Sep 4).
The men, aged between 47 and 67, were at a unit in an industrial building along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5 when police raided it on Tuesday.
Authorities seized about S$2,000 in cash, 10 computers, two laptops and a mobile phone from the remote gambling den.
Police said they also found gambling paraphernalia and documents containing transaction records.
Investigations are ongoing, police said.
Anyone convicted of providing unlawful remote gambling services could be jailed for up to five years and fined up to S$200,000.