More than S$1.2 million seized, 28 people arrested in raid on remote gambling syndicate

SINGAPORE: More than S$1.2 million in cash was seized in a raid against a remote gambling syndicate, the police said on Wednesday (Apr 21).



The amount of cash confiscated is one of the largest sums seized in a single police operation against illegal remote gambling.



One woman and 27 men were arrested for their suspected involvement in providing illegal remote 4D, TOTO and horse betting services.

They are believed to be part of a syndicate that used betting websites and phone messaging apps in their illegal remote betting activities, the police added.



More than S$1.2 million was confiscated by the authorities. (Photo: Singapore Police Force)

Over a span of two hours on Tuesday, more than 180 officers from the Criminal Investigation Department, Police Intelligence Department and Special Operations Command conducted simultaneous raids.



The raids took place at multiple locations islandwide, including Tampines, Punggol, Sengkang, Hougang and Yishun.



In addition to the S$1.2 million in cash, items such as computers, mobile phones, betting records were also confiscated.



The police said they have initiated the freezing of the suspects’ bank accounts for investigations and to prevent the dissipation of suspected criminal proceeds.



Six men, aged between 38 and 49, will be charged in court on Wednesday for offences under the Remote Gambling Act 2014. If found guilty, they face a fine of between S$20,000 and S$200,000 and jail of up to five years on each charge.



Investigations against the remaining suspects are ongoing.



Items such as computers, mobile phones, betting records were also seized. (Photo: Singapore Police Force)

Director of the Criminal Investigation Department, Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police How Kwang Hwee said the operation is part of the police’s ongoing efforts to “disrupt and dismantle” criminal syndicates in Singapore.



“The police will take tough enforcement action against such criminal groups to clamp down on illegal remote gambling and betting activities in Singapore. Those found engaging in illicit activities will be dealt with firmly in accordance with the law,” he said.

