SINGAPORE: The Public Entertainment Appeal Board (PEAB) has postponed the cancellation of Blu Jaz Cafe's public entertainment licence and is reviewing its appeal.

The revocation of the popular jazz bar's licence was initially slated to take effect on Monday (Oct 22), after it was found to have repeatedly breached licensing conditions.



Advertisement

A petition was set up last week by Blu Jaz Cafe to appeal against the cancellation. At about 4.10pm on Monday, there were a total of 4,720 signatures on the petition.



According to a Blu Jaz Cafe spokesman, it was informed by the PEAB on Oct 21 that the cancellation would "not take effect on 22nd October 2018 or any specified date" until PEAB has made a final decision on the appeal.

"We are very thankful for all the strong support from our music friends and family, the petitioners, and all those who worked around the clock to save us from extinction. We are also very thankful to PEAB," said the spokesman.

"We acknowledge that overcrowding and noise issues must be managed, and take responsibility in our oversight."



Advertisement

Advertisement

The spokesman also said that Blu Jaz Cafe would be working with its landlord to install soundproof doors and windows on its premises, as well exploring the possibility of constructing an external staircase to the building.

"We hope that the authorities will grant us the necessary time to put all possible further measures in place to manage the overcrowding and noise issues."

Blu Jaz Cafe informed its patrons about the postponement close to midnight on Oct 21, shortly after receiving the notice from PEAB.

