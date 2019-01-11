Republic Polytechnic partners LTA, firms to train students in transport, cybersecurity

SINGAPORE: Republic Polytechnic (RP) has teamed up with the Land Transport Authority (LTA) as well as cybersecurity firms - RSA and Ensign InfoSecurity - to launch two experiential training facilities that will give 250 students each year a glimpse into working in transport operations and cybersecurity fields of the future.

Speaking at the official opening of the facilities on Friday (Jan 11), principal and CEO of Republic Polytechnic Yeo Li Pheow described the facilities as "industry-benchmarked" ones that will expose students to "realistic environments".

The RP-LTA Rail Operations Management Lab, for example, is modelled after actual Operations Control Centres for rail lines in Singapore, which are usually located within the train depot.

Students studying for a Diploma in Engineering Systems and Management can build up their crisis management skills through simulations, enabling them to better deal with emergency situations in the real world.

The second facility, the RP-RSA-Ensign Cyber Threat Intelligence Centre, will benefit students pursuing the Diploma in Infocomm Security Management.

The centre is equipped with high-end security monitoring hardware. Technical experts from the industry will also be on hand to work alongside students as they investigate and analyse cyber intrusion attempts.

“As emerging technologies and market forces create new disruptions across many industries, Singapore needs a highly-skilled and adaptable workforce that is ahead of the curve,” said Mr Yeo.

Senior Minister of State for Transport and for Communications and Information Janil Puthucheary also highlighted the need for a skilled workforce.

Speaking at the launch, Dr Puthucheary noted that Singapore’s rail network is undergoing rapid expansion, with jobs in the industry expected to grow from 9,000 to more than 15,000 by 2030.

“Rail is transforming to meet the evolving needs of our commuters who expect smoother, faster, more seamless and reliable rides. This will require rail professionals with new and varied skill sets,” he said.

Similarly, digitalisation has also led to the need for cybersecurity solutions.

“Singaporeans must seize the attractive job opportunities that the growth of the cybersecurity industry offers,” Dr Puthucheary said.

Two memoranda of understanding were also inked on Friday.

The first was a five-year agreement between RP, LTA, SMRT Corporation and SBS Transit, and the second, a three-year deal between RP and Ensign InfoSecurity.

The agreements will allow staff and students to undertake knowledge-exchange projects and internships.