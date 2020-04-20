Residents at 4 condominiums fined for breaching COVID-19 regulations, including using gym and pool

SINGAPORE: Residents at four condominiums, as well as the managing body of an Amber Road condominium, have been fined for breaching COVID-19 regulations.

The Amber Road condominium management company was fined for not closing all of its common facilities and one of its residents was found using the common gym, said the Building and Construction Authority in a media release on Monday (Apr 20).

Advertisement

Advertisement

BCA declined to name the condominiums.

In the past month, Singapore has implemented a slew of regulations and laws aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19, which now totals 6,588 cases in the country. Eleven people have died from complications from COVID-19.

Under the regulations, social gatherings of any size in both private and public spaces are not allowed. On Apr 14, the Government announced it was mandatory for everyone to wear a mask when they leave their home, with the exception of children under the age of two and those engaging in strenuous physical exercise.

Advertisement

Advertisement

BCA said on Monday that it has conducted checks on more than 230 strata-titled residential developments since Singapore's "circuit breaker" measures took effect on Apr 7.

It issued a S$1,000 composition fine to the Management Corporation (MCST) of the condominium at Amber Road for failing to close all its common facilities. The resident found using the common gym was also fined.

Two of the other non-compliance cases involved a resident from a condominium at Irrawaddy Road who had used the pool and another resident of a condominium at Flora Road who had brought her children to play by the pool.

A fine was also issued to a resident of a condominium at Sims Drive who did not wear a mask at the main entrance.

The condominium residents were each fined S$300.

"In order to reduce movement and interactions in common spaces and minimise contact between individuals from different households, all common facilities in strata-titled residential developments, such as condominiums, must be closed," said BCA.

"Residents should ensure that there are no visitors to their homes for social purposes, and should not conduct social gatherings within the estates. If residents need to leave home for valid reasons, they must wear a mask even if they are within the compounds of their estates."

BCA also urged MCSTs and managing agents to increase efforts to remind residents of the importance of complying with the elevated safe distancing measures.

Individuals may report feedback on non-compliance to BCA on its website.

BCA enforcement officers will continue to conduct random checks on strata-titled residential developments during the circuit breaker period to ensure that the elevated safe distancing measures are complied with, the authority said.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram