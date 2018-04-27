Residents try to break woman's fall from third-floor flat in Simei

SINGAPORE: A few residents tried to save a woman who fell from the third floor of a Housing and Development Board block in Simei on Thursday morning (Apr 26).

Photos and videos of the incident, which took place at Blk 233 Simei Street 4, have since gone viral online.

Video clips show a man trying to save the woman, who is in her thirties, from falling by holding on to her hair while standing at a window on the second floor. He was also heard saying that he could not withstand her weight any longer.

Another man on the ground floor appeared to have cushioned the woman's fall. Police officers were seen arriving at the scene, as the woman lay on the ground.

The photos and videos were taken by eyewitness Grace Mayzon, who told Channel NewsAsia that she saw a leg dangling from a window above her when she was in a flat on the second floor.

She added that she had also tried to hand some clothes to the woman, who had lost her shirt during the fall.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) were alerted to the incident at about 11.26am. A woman and a man were taken to Changi General Hospital, and the woman was in "serious condition", SCDF said.



Channel NewsAsia has reached out to the Ministry of Manpower for comments.

