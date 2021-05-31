Resorts World Sentosa Casino, Foodfare outlet at Upper Serangoon View among places visited by COVID-19 cases

SINGAPORE: The Resorts World Sentosa Casino was among the new locations added to a list of public places visited by COVID-19 cases in the community during their infectious period.

Also added to the list was NTUC Foodfare at 476D Upper Serangoon View, where a COVID-19 case had worked.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The worker, who was reported as a community case on Monday, is a kitchen assistant at Hua Zai HK Style Roasted Delights at Foodfare outlets at both 308 Anchorvale Road and 476D Upper Serangoon View.

He was one of two new cases added to the NTUC Foodfare cluster, which now has a total of nine infections.

Also added to a list of public places visited by COVID-19 cases were Sri Murugan Hill Temple in Bukit Timah, Quan Shui Wet Market in Bukit Batok and the Giant Supermarket at Sunshine Place in Choa Chu Kang.

The list of new locations is as follows:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Those identified as close contacts of cases would have been notified by MOH.

As a precautionary measure, individuals who were at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from the date of their visit.

Advertisement

"They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history," said the ministry.

There is no need to avoid places where confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been, added MOH.

"The National Environment Agency will engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection," said the Health Ministry.

Singapore reported 23 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, including 16 infections in the community.

Of the community cases, 13 were linked to previous infections.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram