Resorts World Sentosa lays off staff in cost-cutting move amid COVID-19 pandemic

SINGAPORE: Resorts World Sentosa (RWS), owned by Genting Singapore, has made a one-off cut in its workforce as part of cost-cutting measures in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, it said on Wednesday (Jul 15).

In response to queries from CNA, RWS declined to say how many employees were affected.

It said in a statement it had already "reviewed all costs", eliminated non-essential spending and cut the salaries of management by up to 30 per cent, but had to make the "difficult decision" to retrench employees.

"The global COVID-19 pandemic has brought about challenging economic times globally, generating a devastating impact on the tourism industry," RWS said.

"In this latest round of review, we have made the difficult decision to implement a one-off workforce rationalisation. This decision was made after a thorough process of careful deliberation and consultation," it said, adding that the move will help it prepare for the recovery of Singapore's tourism sector.

The resort, one of Singapore's top tourist attractions, encompasses a hotel, a casino and the Universal Studios theme park among other attractions.

"We fully understand the difficulty and anxiety this means to impacted team members and their families. RWS takes a long-term view of our manpower needs, including the consideration to maintain a strong Singaporean core," it said in the statement.

RWS said it is working with various agencies to help retrenched employees find new jobs.

They include the Attractions, Resorts and Entertainment Union (AREU), Employment and Employability Institute (e2i), Public Service Division, Workforce Singapore and SkillsFuture Singapore.

"At least two to three job opportunities have been successfully identified and shortlisted for every affected local team member," said RWS.

In a joint statement, the AREU and e2i said they were notified in advance of the layoffs.

"The COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on the tourism industry is unprecedented, immediate and immense," the statement said.

"We held many discussions with RWS on minimising wage and labour-related cuts. RWS had fulfilled its obligations and workers also assisted along the way; including helping out at Community Care Facilities. Retrenchment is therefore taken as a last resort."

The union also said it has worked with the resort to extend "fair compensation terms, employment-related and placement assistance" to affected employees.

