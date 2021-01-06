2 F&B outlets ordered to close, 15 people fined for flouting COVID-19 measures
SINGAPORE: Two food and beverage outlets have been ordered to close temporarily for flouting COVID-19 safety measures, said the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) on Wednesday (Jan 6).
Fifteen people were also fined S$300 each for gathering and sitting in groups larger than the permitted size at restaurants.
Under Phase 3 of Singapore's reopening, which began on Dec 28, social gatherings of up to eight people are allowed.
Meltz Resto-Bar at 24 Race Course Road was ordered to close after it allowed a group of 10 people to sit together on Dec 31 at around 9.30pm, said MSE.
It also failed to conduct temperature screening or implement SafeEntry for its customers.
Meltz Resto-Bar, which holds a restaurant licence under the name Chennai Kitchen, will have to close between Jan 1 and Jan 10.
Club V5 Tycoon at 21 Cuscaden Road was also ordered to close from Jan 1 to Jan 10 after it allowed customers to consume alcohol at 11.15pm. Under COVID-19 regulations, alcohol must not be served or consumed at F&B premises after 10.30pm.
The night club was allowed to reopen as an F&B establishment – without live entertainment or singing – after it obtained a foodshop licence.
Another three F&B outlets – Club Lux at Orchard Plaza, Epophyte at 47 Neil Road and TCC at International Building – were fined S$1,000 each for breaching safety measures.
These include seating groups of patrons less than 1m apart, failing to ensure a 1m distance between customers in a queue, and providing games to patrons despite not being an amusement centre.
During the year-end festive period, a total of eight F&B outlets were ordered to close, 26 fines were issued to F&B outlets and 51 people were fined for COVID-19 safety breaches, said MSE.
"While Singapore has progressed to Phase 3 of reopening, there remains local transmission of COVID-19 in the community," said MSE.
Businesses and members of the public must continue to adhere to SMMs to keep community transmission low, the ministry added.
"We urge everyone to remain socially responsible by keeping group sizes small, and wearing a mask at all times at F&B premises, unless drinking or eating."
