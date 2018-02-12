Retail sales up 4.6% in December, but most sectors saw decreases from November

SINGAPORE: Retail sales rose 4.6 per cent in December from the previous year, according to figures released by the Department of Statistics (Singstat) on Monday (Feb 12).

However, retail sales rose by only 0.6 per cent compared to December 2016 after excluding motor vehicles. On a month-on-month seasonally adjusted basis, retail sales decreased 0. 2 per cent and was down 2.6 per cent excluding motor vehicles.



Sales of motor vehicles saw the highest year-on-year increase, rising 26 per cent.



(Source Singstat)

Sales of computer and telecommunications equipment rose 15.2 per cent year-on-year, while sales of supermarkets, department stores, food retailers, petrol service stations, recreational goods, wearing apparel and footwear rose between 1 per cent and 8.2 per cent.

Five sectors saw year-on-year decreases in sales however. They are watches and jewellery, which fell 8.2 per cent, minimarts and convenience stores (2.7 per cent), optical goods and books (4.3 per cent), medical goods and toiletries (1.6 per cent) and furniture and household equipment (0.4 per cent).

Only sales for motor vehicles, wearing apparel and footwear and optical goods and books saw month-on-month increase in sales.

The total retail sales value was estimated at S$4.3 billion, up from S$4.2 billion in the same period in 2016.

