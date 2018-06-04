Retiree jailed six weeks for killer litter, scratching hawker's car multiple times

SINGAPORE: A retiree who threw a glass bottle out of his 10th-floor flat and damaged a BMW was on Monday (Jun 4) jailed six weeks.

Ee Tian Chon, 65, had thrown the bottle out of his flat in Tampines on Apr 9, 2016, “as he was feeling frustrated with his problems”, according to court documents.

Advertisement

The owner of the BMW car had parked his vehicle for about four hours at an unsheltered carpark lot, and returned to it just as Ee threw down the killer litter. The glass bottle hit the roof of the car and shattered, causing more than S$10,000 in damage.

The bottle contained an unknown liquid, the court heard. However, earlier in the day, Ee had consumed two bottles of beer at a nearby coffeeshop.

Ee admitted that he had a habit of throwing items out of his flat, court documents showed.

Ee was also convicted of mischief for scratching the car of a stallholder multiple times over a month last year. Ee was a patron at the victim’s noodle stall at a food court in Sengkang.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to court documents, Ee had asked for extra ingredients in his noodles and was told by the hawker that he would have to pay an additional charge. Ee felt “slighted and angry” by this.

A few days later, Ee took note of the vehicle that the stallholder was alighting from. Every time he saw the car after that, he would scratch it with his house key.

In sentencing Ee, District Judge Shaiffudin Saruwan said that killer litter is a serious offence with “serious repercussions”. He added that it was fortuitous that the BMW owner and his wife were not hurt.

For committing a rash act that endangered human life, he could have been jailed up to six months, fined up to S$2,500, or both. For mischief, he could have been jailed up to a year, fined, or both.