Retiree who sexually assaulted boy in toilet has jail term increased to 11 years after appeal

SINGAPORE: A 63-year-old retiree who sexually assaulted a boy in a public toilet two years ago had his jail sentence increased to 11 years in the Court of Appeal on Tuesday (Jun 26).

Chua Hock Leong was sentenced to a minimum mandatory eight years' jail in July last year for sexually assaulting the boy in a public toilet at Tampines Eco Green in 2016.

The boy, who was 12 at the time of the assault, has an IQ of 75 - just five points above the threshold for intellectual disability.

Chua, who had claimed trial, cannot be caned because he is above 50. The boy cannot be named.

On Tuesday, the Court of Appeal, made up of Judges of Appeal Andrew Phang, Judith Prakash and Tay Yong Kwang, increased Chua's jail sentence to 11 years, including six months in lieu of caning.

Judge of Appeal Andrew Phang said he took into account the impact sexual offences have on victims psychologically and emotionally.

As a result of the incident, the boy became withdrawn and no longer enjoyed going out, the judge said. He has also become "very afraid of talking to elderly men", the court heard.

On Jan 27, 2016, the boy, who was then in Secondary 1, was waiting for his friend at the void deck of a block of flats in Tampines when Chua walked by.

Chua gave the boy S$2, who proceeded to follow him to Tampines Eco Green, a public park close by.

At the park, the boy went to relieve himself in a public toilet for the handicapped.

While he was doing so, Chua opened the faulty door and asked the boy three times to perform a sexual act on him. The boy refused and tried to escape. Chua then performed a sexual act on the boy.

After about a minute, the boy "felt pain", pushed Chua away and fled.

Justice Choo Han Teck had tried and convicted Chua in July last year on a charge of sexual assault by penetration of a person, sentencing him to eight years in prison.

On Tuesday, Judge of Appeal Phang added that the sentence ought to be higher as Chua had claimed trial, placing the victim in the position of recounting an incident he wanted to forget.

The judge also added on an additional jail term in lieu of caning, noting that Chua was 61 years old at the time of the offence.

"Most offenders of a similar age would know that they cannot be caned," he said, adding that an additional jail sentence was necessary and appropriate for deterrence.

For sexual assault by penetration against a person under 14, Chua could have received between eight and 20 years' jail and 12 strokes of the cane.