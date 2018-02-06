Return of Star Wars Run Singapore; participants to get prizes themed on Dark or Light side

SINGAPORE: Fans of a galaxy far, far away stand to win up to S$1,000 in prize money at the second installment of Star Wars Run Singapore, said organiser Esprimo in an update on Tuesday (Feb 6).

For the sequel, on May 5 at the F1 Pit Building, Star Wars enthusiasts can choose from three race categories, according to latest information released on the event’s website.

Early bird registration from Feb 13 to 14 for the 10km competitive run costs S$80 per participant, while the 5.4km non-competitive run costs S$75. For those interested in the limited slot 540m “Young Jedi Dash”, fees are S$60 per person.

Meanwhile, “Loyal Runners” who registered for 2017’s Star Wars Run Singapore enjoy priority registration from Feb 6 to 12 and pay S$10 less per category.

An illustration of the Star Wars Run event t-shirt, tote bag, picnic mat and race bib. (Photo: Esprimo website)

The winner of the male and female categories for the 10km Star Wars Run will each take home S$1,000 in cash along with a trophy. Those who place second and third receive S$600 and S$300 respectively.

Participants will also receive a run pack comprising an event t-shirt, tote bag, picnic mat, medal and finisher’s t-shirt or plush bag clip, all themed in line with the Dark or Light side.

The event debuted last year to much fanfare with it taking place at the end of a three-day celebration marking Star Wars day, also known as May the 4th.



The festivities marked the start of a three-year collaboration between the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) and Walt Disney Company Southeast Asia for Singapore to host entertainment activities themed around Disney’s biggest brands.

