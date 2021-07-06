School placement exercise for returning Singaporeans to open for applications on Jul 7

SINGAPORE: This year's School Placement Exercise for Returning Singaporeans (SPERS) will open for applications from Wednesday (Jul 7), said the Ministry of Education (MOE) in a press release on Tuesday.

Singaporean students returning from overseas who wish to enrol in a secondary school, junior college or Millennia Institute in 2022 can apply for the placement exercise through the MOE's website.

Towards the end of each year, SPERS is held to allow Singaporean parents working abroad to apply for their children to re-enter the mainstream school system when the family relocates back to Singapore.

Returning Singaporean children will need to sit for one set of centralised SPERS tests and then indicate their school choices before MOE posts them to a suitable school.

The tests for those seeking admission into Secondary 1 to 3 will be on Sep 21, while the Pre-University 1 tests will be held on Nov 11.

Placement results will be released in December, and students will be able to join their new schools at the start of the school term in 2022.

Students returning to Singapore will generally not be able to re-enter the school system at Secondary 4 and Pre-University 2 levels as those are national examination years, said MOE.

Those who are unable to return in time to sit for the SPERS tests for secondary schools in September can do so under the Supplementary Placement Exercise (SPE).

SPE applications will open in October, with the tests tentatively scheduled for Dec 7. Applicants will receive their results on Feb 4 next year, with admissions beginning the same month.

In view of the COVID-19 situation, the placement exercises "will be aligned to the national safe management measures leading up to and during the actual test dates", said MOE.

"This means that all candidates are required to complete their quarantine order or stay-home notice prior to the test date to ensure the safety of our candidates and examiners, and safe management measures will be in place during the conduct of the tests. MOE will keep applicants updated should there be any changes or cancellation of these exercises," the ministry added.

Returning Singaporeans can also make use of MOE's Assured School Placement service to secure a place in a school near their home in Singapore.

The Assured School Placement service guarantees that a returning student will be admitted into a school with vacancies near their residence, even before they return to Singapore.

The student would not need to sit for any centralised test, but the school may conduct assessments or an interview to determine the level and course to place the student in.

Returning Singaporeans at the primary school level may approach MOE at any time of the year for assistance for admission, and do not have to sit for placement tests.