Revised occupancy cap for renting out HDB flats from May 2018

SINGAPORE: From May 1, the occupancy cap for 4-room and larger Housing and Development Board (HDB) flats being rented out will be lowered.

In its press release on Thursday (Feb 1), HDB said the occupancy cap will be reduced to six persons, from the current maximum of nine persons.

"The changes seek to minimise disamenities caused by overcrowding, and to maintain a conducive living environment in our public housing estates," the housing board said.

The cap for 3-room and smaller flats remains unchanged at six persons and four persons respectively.

HDB said the revisions are in line with the Urban Redevelopment Authority’s (URA) cap of six persons for private residential properties which are rented out.

This cap will also apply to all living quarters of commercial properties that are being rented out.

The cap will take effect for all new and renewal applications submitted from May 1.



Source: HDB

For cases approved before May 1, the revised cap will apply upon renewal of the arrangement to rent out or when there are changes in the occupants.

New occupants cannot be included if the occupancy cap has been reached.



Also from May 1, all flat owners, as well as all commercial property owners and tenants, will be required to seek HDB’s approval before the commencement of the tenancy.



This measure will help ensure that the eligibility conditions are met before the tenancy commences, HDB said.

