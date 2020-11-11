Ribena cordial bottles withdrawn after feedback on changes in ‘appearance and taste’ before expiry dates

SINGAPORE: Suntory Beverage & Food Singapore announced a voluntary withdrawal on Wednesday (Nov 11) for 1L and 2L bottles of Ribena Blackcurrant Fruit Cordial after it received feedback about changes to the product’s appearance and taste before stated expiry dates.

According to preliminary findings, a “small percentage” of Ribena Blackcurrant Fruit Cordial bottles with expiry dates between Aug 17, 2021, and Oct 16, 2021, are affected.

“In response to this feedback, we are conducting an investigation along the production and distribution chain of Ribena Blackcurrant Fruit Cordial bottles to determine the root cause,” the company said in a statement.



Pending the outcome of the investigation, the company said it has made a "proactive decision" to withdraw the bottles as a “precautionary measure”.



“Although not every bottle in the affected batches is impacted, consumers are advised not to drink the product if it appears or tastes unusual,” it said.



This is not the first time the company has withdrawn Ribena concentrate products from the market.

In 2017, four Ribena concentrate products were voluntarily withdrawn in Singapore, following a similar recall in Malaysia, after a faulty bottling machine “allowed air to enter random bottles”, according to an alert issued by the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority of Singapore at the time.



As a result of the fault, it was possible for affected bottles to spoil before their stated expiry dates, the alert stated.



Those who have purchased bottles of Ribena Blackcurrant Fruit Cordial in the affected batches may contact Suntory Beverage & Food Singapore via their consumer hotline (1800 645 9551) or send an email to marketing.sg@suntory.com.

