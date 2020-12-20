5 men arrested for rioting with deadly weapon, 1 apprehended while hiding in back alley

SINGAPORE: Five men were arrested for their suspected involvement in a case of rioting with a deadly weapon, said the police on Sunday (Dec 20).

The police said they were alerted to a fight between two groups of people along Eu Tong Sen Street at around 10.40pm on Saturday.



Advertisement

Advertisement

When officers arrived at the scene, they found and attended to two injured people. A 27-year-old woman and her 36-year-old male companion were conscious when they were taken to Singapore General Hospital (SGH).

During on-scene investigations, officers arrested a 40-year-old man near Carpenter Street for his suspected involvement in the fight.

"He was found hiding at a dark corner of a back alley with injuries," said police, adding that the man was also conscious when taken to SGH.

Officers from Central Police Division and Criminal Investigation Department established the identities of some assailants who were involved in the fight.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Four men, aged between 21 and 34, were subsequently arrested.

"A manhunt operation is currently underway to arrest the other suspects involved in the case," police said.

According to preliminary investigations, the fight between the two groups had started due to a dispute in a nearby restaurant.



Investigations are ongoing.

Advertisement

"The police will not tolerate such brazen acts of violence and blatant disregard of the law.

"We will spare no effort to apprehend such offenders and deal with them in accordance with the law," they added.



In a video of what appears to be the incident near Clarke Quay at a ramp leading to an underpass, several people can be heard shouting at each other, and scuffles are seen breaking out. In the video that has been circulating on social media, police officers are also seen attending to a seemingly injured individual.



Anyone found guilty of rioting armed with a deadly weapon may be jailed for up to ten years and caned.