7 arrested for rioting while armed with karambit knife

SINGAPORE: Seven suspects aged 15 to 29 have been arrested for allegedly rioting while armed with a deadly weapon, said the Singapore Police Force (SPF) on Sunday (Jun 13).

At about 11.30pm on Friday, the police were alerted to a fight involving a group of men allegedly attacking three teenagers at Jalan Bukit Merah, said SPF.

One of the men in the group allegedly used a karambit knife to attack the victims.

Two of the victims, aged between 14 and 15, were taken to the hospital.

Officers established the identities of the alleged assailants through investigations and ground enquiries, and arrested them on Saturday.

Police also seized a karambit knife recovered from one of the suspects.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that the three victims are known to the assailants and they had purportedly attacked the victims due to a dispute," said SPF.

Five of the suspects, aged between 15 and 29, will be charged on Monday with rioting armed with a deadly weapon.

If found guilty, they could be jailed for up to 10 years and caned.



"The Police will not tolerate such brazen acts of violence and blatant disregard of the law," said SPF.



Investigations are ongoing.

