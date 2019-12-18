Importer of recalled Ritter Sport chocolate fined: SFA

SINGAPORE: An importer who failed to make an accurate declaration of a Ritter Sport chocolate bar that was recalled has been fined S$800, said the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) on Wednesday (Dec 18).

The affected product, Ritter Sport - KAFFEESPLITTER, was recalled by SFA in September for an undeclared milk allergen.

Back of implicated product package. (Photo: SFA)

In a statement on Sep 14, SFA said it had directed two local importers to recall the implicated product. In an update two days later, it said that the recall for importer Radha Exports had been completed, while the recall for Associate & Uniters Distributors was ongoing.

On Wednesday, SFA said that Associate & Uniters Distributors had failed to accurately declare the brand name and product description for 4,495kg of the implicated product, as well as 1,417kg of other food products in a cargo clearance permit (CCP).

"Accurate declarations are important for traceability of food sources," SFA said.

"SFA takes a serious view on false and inaccurate declarations in the CCP."

Under the Sale of Food Act (Food Regulations), those who fail to declare the necessary brand particulars in a cargo clearance permit may be fined up to S$1,000. Repeat offenders face a fine of up to S$2,000.