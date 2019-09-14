Ritter Sport chocolate recalled due to undeclared allergen

SINGAPORE: A flavour of Ritter Sport chocolate bar is being recalled due to an undeclared milk allergen, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said on Saturday (Sep 14).

The affected product is Ritter Sport - KAFFEESPLITTER from Germany, at 100g and with a product UPC (universal product code) of 000417 927002.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The recall follows similar action by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which said a milk ingredient was not declared on the product label.



Back of implicated product package. (Photo: SFA)

SFA said it has directed the local importer to recall the implicated product.

"Consumers who have purchased the affected product, and who are allergic to milk, should not consume it," said the agency.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For enquiries and exchanges, consumers may contact the importer Radha Exports at 6220 2777.

