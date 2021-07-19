River Valley High death: Axe seized by police; suspect and victim 'not known to each other'

SINGAPORE: An axe has been seized as a case exhibit following the death of a 13-year-old River Valley High School student on campus grounds.

A 16-year-old Secondary 4 student has been arrested for his suspected involvement in the incident, said the Singapore Police Force (SPF) in a news release on Monday (Jul 19).



Advertisement

Advertisement

At about 11.40am on Monday, the police received a call for assistance at 6 Boon Lay Avenue.

When officers arrived at the scene, a 13-year-old was found lying motionless with multiple wounds in a toilet at the location. The Secondary 1 student was then pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that the two male teenagers are not known to each other," said the police in the release at 5.19pm, adding that an axe was seized as a case exhibit.

"Notwithstanding the preliminary findings and the arrest of the teenager, the police are continuing their investigations into the motive for the assault."



Advertisement

Advertisement

The 16-year-old Secondary 4 student will be charged in court on Tuesday for murder, with a view to seeking an order from the court to remand him for psychiatric assessment.

A thorough investigation will be conducted, with the full facts established in court, said the police.

"Pending the court proceedings, the police would like to urge members of the public to refrain from speculating on the case out of respect for the family of the deceased," said SPF.



Advertisement

According to a parent that CNA spoke to following the incident, the students were already briefed about what happened but were instructed not to reveal any details about the incident.

Education Minister Chan Chun Sing said in a Facebook post on Monday that the Ministry of Education (MOE) is rendering all possible support to the affected families, and the students and staff at the school.

