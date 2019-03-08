3 men arrested for staging armed robbery at Rivervale Plaza Kopitiam

SINGAPORE: Three men suspected of staging an armed robbery at a Kopitiam food court in Sengkang have been arrested, the police said on Friday (Mar 8).

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the robbery last Sunday at 11.50am by an employee of the food court at Rivervale Plaza.

The 49-year-old employee had reported that an unknown man, armed with a knife, entered the Kopitiam outlet's office and demanded money. The robber made off with S$20,000, he said.

Police officers identified the suspected robber, aged 48, and arrested him on Thursday.

However, follow-up investigations found several inconsistencies in the employee's account of the incident, the police said.

"Based on preliminary investigations, it is believed that the staff of the food court had plotted the armed robbery, and had sought the assistance of the 48-year-old man through the recommendation of a 51-year-old acquaintance," said SPF.



The Kopitiam employee and his acquaintance have been arrested. Investigations against them are ongoing.

The suspected robber will be charged in court on Friday with armed robbery. If convicted, he faces a jail term of between five and 20 years, and caning.

Channel NewsAsia has reached out to Kopitiam for comments on the incident.