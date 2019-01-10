66-year-old woman dies after road accident in Bukit Batok; driver arrested

SINGAPORE: A 66-year-old pedestrian died on Thursday (Jan 10) after she was involved in a car accident in Bukit Batok.

The police said they were alerted to the accident at the junction of Bukit Batok East Avenue 6 and Bukit Batok Street 21 at about 10.45am.

The driver, a 29-year-old woman, was arrested for causing death by negligent act, police added.

A photo posted by a Facebook user shows a woman lying barefooted with a blood trail on the road.

She was unconscious when taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital where she died from her injuries, said the police.

Police investigations are ongoing.



