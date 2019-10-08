Cyclist taken to hospital after accident involving bus at Sembawang

SINGAPORE: A 30-year-old cyclist was taken to hospital after an accident involving a bus on Monday (Oct 7) at Sembawang.

According to the police, the incident took place at the junction of Sembawang Way and Sembawang Drive.

A video circulating on social media showed a man lying face down on the road, surrounded by passersby and a man wearing an SMRT vest.

The cyclist was conscious when taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, the police said, adding that investigations are ongoing.

CNA has approached SMRT for more information.

This is the second accident in a week involving a cyclist. A pedestrian was knocked down by a cyclist at the junction of Sims Avenue and Geylang Lorong 33 on Oct 1.

The pedestrian, 53-year-old Chew Fook Yew, was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, where he had surgery for a severe head injury. He later slipped into a coma and died from his injuries on Sunday.

Last month, a 65-year-old cyclist died after an accident with a Personal Mobility Device rider along Block 539 Bedok North Street 3.