Motorcyclist dies after falling sideways into path of lorry on KJE

SINGAPORE: A 48-year-old man died on Wednesday (Oct 23) after the motorcycle he was on fell sideways into the path of a lorry along the Kranji Expressway (KJE).

The police said they were alerted at about 7.30am on Wednesday to the accident between the lorry and the motorcycle along KJE towards Pan Island Expressway (PIE).

Advertisement

Advertisement

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene, police said.

The lorry driver, a 33-year-old man, is assisting with investigations.

A video posted on social media shows the motorcyclist falling sideways towards his left into the path of the lorry, which is travelling along the second lane from the right.

The motorcycle hits the ground, and the lorry runs over him.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Several cars and motorcyclists on the road were seen stopping to help the fallen motorcyclist.