Road accidents fatality rate lowest since 1981: Police

SINGAPORE: The number of people who died in traffic accidents last year fell after three consecutive years of rises, according to figures released by the Traffic Police on Wednesday (Feb 7).

Releasing its annual road traffic situation report, police said the number of fatalities dropped from 141 to 122 in 2017.

This translates into a fatality rate of 2.17 per 100,000 persons, the lowest since 1981, when police started tracking the death rate.

According to the report, the number of fatal accidents fell from 140 in 2016 to 118 last year.

Road accidents resulting in injuries saw a 7 per cent drop, from 8,304 cases in 2016 to 7,724 cases in 2017.



There were also fewer accidents related to drink-driving, speeding and motorists running red lights.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Accidents related to speeding fell 29.9 per cent, while those involving drink-driving and red-light running fell 2.7 per cent and 0.8 per cent respectively.



However, red-light running violations rose 32.5 per cent to 45,617 cases in 2017.



ELDERLY PEDESTRIANS, MOTORCYCLISTS REMAIN "VULNERABLE GROUPS"



In its report, traffic police noted that though the number of accidents involving elderly pedestrians fell slightly, there were 23.2 per cent more accidents involving elderly pedestrians who jaywalked, at 101 in 2017.

SPF said one in two fatal accidents involving elderly pedestrians were caused by jaywalking.



The number of fatal accidents involving motorcyclists fell by 29.7 per cent to 45 in 2017. The number of motorcyclists and pillion riders injured in accidents also dropped 5.9 per cent, to 4,800 last year. However, motorcyclists still made up more than half of the overall traffic accidents and nearly 36 per cent of overall traffic fatalities.

Simulation training will be made compulsory for all learner drivers starting from 2019. (Photos: Elizabeth Neo)

Commander of Traffic Police, Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police Sam Tee, said the road traffic situation in 2017 showed an encouraging improvement.

“In the coming year, the Traffic Police will step up its education efforts for both new and existing motorists. Education is a key enabler to impart and inculcate good driving or riding competencies and behaviours.”

SIMULATION TRAINING COMPULSORY FOR LEARNER DRIVERS



To further lower accident and fatality rates, police announced that simulation training will be made compulsory for all learner drivers from next year.



The programme, which allows participants to practise defensive driving and riding through experiential learning and real-life traffic situations, has been on trial since the beginning of February at ComfortDelGro Driving Centre.

It will subsequently be rolled out at the Singapore Safety Driving Centre and Bukit Batok Driving Centre.



Participants will be put through driving scenarios such as wet weather, as well as driving at night and along busy roads.