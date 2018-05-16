Two men arrested for robbing 73-year-old taxi driver

SINGAPORE: Two men suspected of robbing an elderly taxi driver have been arrested, the Singapore Police Force said in a news release on Wednesday (May 16).

The incident happened last Friday when the victim, a 73-year-old taxi driver, picked up two male passengers along Tanglin Halt Road at about 9.20pm.



Upon arriving at their destination - an open-air carpark at Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park - the men restrained the victim.

They robbed the taxi driver of around S$50 cash and fled the scene, said police, who received the report at around 10pm.



A 21-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday along Holland Drive while his 20-year-old accomplice was arrested the next day at Ang Mo Kio Avenue 2.

Both men will be charged in court on Thursday with robbery with common intention.

If found guilty, they each face a jail term of between three and 14 years and at least 12 strokes of the cane.