Man arrested for snatching gold necklace from 81-year-old victim

SINGAPORE: A 64-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly snatching a gold necklace from an 81-year-old victim, the police said on Friday (May 7).

The police said they were alerted to the incident along French Road in Jalan Besar at 4.35am on Thursday.

The suspect got into a confrontation with the 81-year-old man and pulled a gold necklace from the victim’s neck before fleeing the scene, the police said. The victim fell, suffered lacerations on his head and was taken to the hospital.

After investigating and using footage from police cameras, officers established the suspect’s identity and arrested him on Thursday. The stolen gold necklace and S$1,718 in cash were recovered, the police said.

The suspect will be charged in court on Saturday with robbery with hurt. If convicted, he faces a jail sentence of between five and 20 years and at least 12 strokes of the cane.