Jewellery shop in Ang Mo Kio robbed of items worth S$100,000

SINGAPORE: The police are looking for a suspect after a robbery took place at a jewellery shop in Ang Mo Kio on Wednesday (Aug 14).

The incident happened at Block 574 Ang Mo Kio Ave 10. Police said they were alerted to the case at about 4.10pm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A man jumped over the counter at the shop and grabbed jewellery worth about S$100,000 before he fled, police said.

"No weapon was used and no one was injured," they added.



Police at the scene of a robbery that took place at a jewellery store in Ang Mo Kio on Aug 14, 2019. (Photo: CNA reader)

Photos sent by CNA readers show an area outside the shop being cordoned off, with several police vehicles at the scene.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Police vehicles near the scene of a robbery that took place at a jewellery store at Block 574 Ang Mo Kio Ave 10. (Photo: CNA reader)

The male suspect was wearing a black helmet, blue jacket, a pair of black pants and carrying a black bag, said police.

Anyone with information can call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000, or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness. All information will be kept strictly confidential.

This story came from a reader tip-off. If you would like to send in photos or videos of something newsworthy, WhatsApp our Mediacorp news hotline at +65 8218 8281 or message us on Facebook.

