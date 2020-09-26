Suspect arrested for robbery after assaulting elderly man along Owen Road

SINGAPORE: A 34-year-old man was arrested on Saturday (Sep 26) for his suspected involvement in a case of robbery.

The incident happened on Friday afternoon.

The police said they received a report that a 75-year-old man had been assaulted and robbed along Owen Road. The area is near Serangoon Road.

Jewellery and a mobile phone belonging to the victim were allegedly taken, said the police.

The suspect was arrested along Hougang Avenue 1.

He will be charged in court on Monday with robber with hurt. If convicted, he could be caned and jailed for between five and 20 years.

