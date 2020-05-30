7 people to be charged following investigations into gatherings around Robertson Quay F&B establishments

SINGAPORE: Seven people will be charged in court on Jun 2 following investigations into gatherings in the Robertson Quay area, the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) said on Saturday (May 30).

This comes after reports on May 16 that groups of people had gathered around F&B establishments at Robertson Quay and were not observing safe distancing protocols as part of the "circuit breaker" designed to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The URA said in its press release that it had been investigating the matter, along with the Singapore Police Force (SPF).

Following these investigations, six men and one woman, aged between 30 and 52, will be charged in court for contravention of the COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020, URA said.



Offences under the regulations include leaving your house without reasonable excuse during the circuit breaker, meeting others for a social purpose and improperly wearing a mask.



Those found breaking any of these regulations can be jailed up to six months, fined $10,000 or both for the first offence.

After the reports of the gatherings emerged, URA issued directions on May 17 to about ten Robertson Quay restaurants to stop the sale of take-away alcohol with immediate effect. URA said the takeaway sales had contributed to more individuals gathering in the area.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, Environment and Water Resources Minister Masagos Zulkifli said authorities take the breaching of safe distancing measures "very seriously" and "will not hesitate to take action".







Mr Masagos had previously commented on the issue on May 18, also on Facebook, saying that police had traced "a number of individuals" who had gathered in the area and that they are non-Singaporeans.

