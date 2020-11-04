Some mattress suppliers to honour orders by Robinsons' customers

SINGAPORE: Some mattress suppliers said on Wednesday (Nov 4) that they will honour orders made by customers at Robinsons, despite not having received payments from the retailer.

Customers had reported delays or cancellations on the delivery of mattresses they purchased, after Robinsons announced that it is closing its last two department stores and is undergoing liquidation.



On Wednesday, mattress suppliers Sealy, Simmons and King Koil said they will honour and fulfil orders of customers who have paid Robinsons in full.

"We will be honouring orders for customers who have made full payments to Robinsons - even though we may not be paid by Robinsons," said King Koil.



For customers who have made partial payment or deposits, it said it will absorb the amounts that have been paid, adding that there will be no transportation and other hidden charges imposed.



Simmons made a similar statement on its Facebook page, saying: "For Robinsons customers who have made deposits or partial payments, Simmons will absorb the deposit or partial payment made to Robinsons.

"Simmons will also contact every customer as soon as possible to advise you on your balance payments and fulfil your order as soon as possible."

Sealy noted the impact of Robinsons' closure on customers.

"This has resulted in hundreds of Sealy’s valued customers having paid Robinsons in full for their Sealy beds, with Sealy not having been paid to supply and deliver them," it said in a Facebook post.

"Notwithstanding Robinsons’ failure to pay Sealy, Sealy will honour the orders placed by customers who have paid Robinsons in full for Sealy beds and will supply and deliver those orders to Sealy’s valued customers."



Sealy said there will be a "modest S$50 delivery fee", and that it would contact each customer "shortly" to arrange for delivery.

"Sealy will also contact customers who have either paid deposits or made part-payment to Robinsons for Sealy beds to make further arrangements for the fulfilment of their orders," said the company.



Following Sealy's statement, Robinsons said on Facebook that an agreement had been reached between the liquidators and Sealy to fulfil unfulfilled orders made by customers.

"We are in ongoing discussions with other suppliers and will continue to provide updates to affected customers as and when available," said Robinsons.



Robinsons announced on Oct 30 that it is closing its last two stores here at The Heeren and Raffles City Shopping Centre, citing weak consumer demand.



Just two months earlier, it closed its seven-year-old, 85,000 sq ft outlet at Jem shopping mall.