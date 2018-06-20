Demolition of Rochor Centre to begin from Jun 26

SINGAPORE: The demolition of Rochor Centre will begin from Jun 26 in preparation for the construction of the North-South Corridor (NSC), said the Land Transport Authority (LTA) in a news release on Wednesday (Jun 20).

The demolition of the four residential blocks will commence from the top floors, said LTA, with the structure progressively brought down floor-by-floor using machinery.

The demolition is expected to complete by April 2019, it added.

"For the convenience of pedestrians during the works, temporary sheltered walkways have been erected at alternative routes around the site," said LTA.

There are also signages at public access areas to redirect pedestrians.

The work area has also been enclosed with noise barriers and dust screens to minimise the impact of noise and dust, while a water spraying system will be used "to suppress airborne dust particles" during demolition.

"The contractor is also required to monitor and comply with the permissible noise level stipulated under the prevailing regulations."

LTA added that it will continue to work closely with the contractor to monitor and minimise inconvenience to the public.

Works to construct the section of NSC near Rochor Centre will follow after the completion of the demolition works and site preparatory works, the authority added.

