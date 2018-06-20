Demolition of Rochor Centre to begin from Jun 26

SINGAPORE: The demolition of Rochor Centre will begin from Jun 26 in preparation for the construction of the North-South Corridor (NSC), said the Land Transport Authority (LTA) in a news release on Wednesday (Jun 20).

The demolition of the four residential blocks will commence from the top floors, with the structure progressively brought down floor-by-floor using machinery.

Advertisement

The demolition is expected to complete by April 2019, it added.

"For the convenience of pedestrians during the works, temporary sheltered walkways have been erected at alternative routes around the site," said LTA.

There are also signages at public access areas to redirect pedestrians.



Advertisement

Advertisement

The work area has also been enclosed with noise barriers and dust screens to minimise the impact of noise and dust, while a water spraying system will be used "to suppress airborne dust particles" during demolition.

"The contractor is also required to monitor and comply with the permissible noise level stipulated under the prevailing regulations."

LTA added that it will continue to work closely with the contractor to monitor and minimise inconvenience to the public.

Works to construct the section of NSC near Rochor Centre will follow after the completion of the demolition works and site preparatory works, the authority added.



RESIDENTS EVICTED AFTER GIVEN RELOCATION OPTIONS

The Government initially announced in November 2011 that it would acquire the iconic rainbow-coloured estate to make way for the North-South Expressway.



Residents, who were told to move out by the end of 2016, were offered relocation benefits similar to those offered under the Selective En Bloc Redevelopment Scheme (SERS).

They had the opportunity to move to a new, 99-year lease home and were given a package comprising compensation and rehousing benefits.



As part of the acquisition package, they were also assured of a replacement flat at Kallang Trivista.



A playground sits at the foot of some of Singapore's older HDB flats, here at Rochor Centre.



Authorities had earlier said the estate would be torn down at the end of 2016. However, LTA later said that demolition works would start early 2018.

The demolition tender was awarded to Aik Sun Demolition and Engineering.



USED AS MILITARY FIRING GROUND

In July last year, the vacant estate was used as a firing ground for a military training exercise.

The Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) said disused places like Rochor Centre provided "realistic urban training opportunities".

"Where opportune, disused places like Rochor Centre are used for homeland security training as they provide realistic urban training opportunities for our forces," MINDEF had said, responding to queries by Channel NewsAsia.



"This exercise is part of the SAF's (Singapore Armed Forces') efforts to strengthen its capabilities in homeland security operations," the ministry added.





