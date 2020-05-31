In-person Muslim marriage solemnisations with up to 10 people allowed from Jun 2

SINGAPORE: Muslim couples will be allowed to get married in person again at the Registry of Muslim Marriages (ROMM) and mosques next month, with COVID-19 preventive measures in place.

This comes as Singapore exits the "circuit breaker" period on Jun 1 (Monday).

Since May 18, eligible couples applying for Muslim marriage solemnisations were allowed to do so only via video link, designed to reduce the risk of community transmission of COVID-19.

While Muslim couples are encouraged to continue to have virtual solemnisations, they can choose to get married in-person at ROMM from Jun 2 and designated mosques from Jun 13, said ROMM and the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) in a news release on Sunday.

A maximum of 10 attendees, excluding the solemniser, will be allowed at the solemnisations, said ROMM and MUIS.

This includes the bride, groom, wali and two male witnesses who may not be family members, leaving slots for "five other immediate family members of the couple". The elderly are not encouraged to attend for their own safety.

No physical interaction between attendees from different households will be allowed, while attendees must maintain a safe distance at all times, and minimise their time at the ROMM or mosque.

Receptions after the solemisation are not allowed.

All verification of documents and statutory declarations for eligible couples will be done via video link.

ROMM is also working with MUIS to finalise the list of mosques that will be available for solemnisations.

Couples should check with ROMM on the availability of solemnisation slots before making preparations for their wedding, or their solemnisers if they want to get married at mosques.

"ROMM and mosques will put in place safe management measures to protect

attendees, religious workers and staff," ROMM and MUIS said.

"These include clearly designated solemnisation areas, ensuring no queues of attendees outside the premises, safe distancing among attendees, religious workers and staff, and one-way flow for entry and exit points."



