Royal Caribbean cancels Dec 10 cruise after passenger on earlier trip tests positive for COVID-19

SINGAPORE: Royal Caribbean has decided to cancel its Quantum of the Seas cruise on Thursday (Dec 10) "in an overabundance of caution", after a passenger on an earlier trip tested positive for COVID-19.

Sailings will resume on Dec 14, said Royal Caribbean in an email on Wednesday evening.

The decision comes after Royal Caribbean said earlier in the day that the Thursday sailing would proceed as scheduled.

On Wednesday, a passenger on board a Royal Caribbean vessel tested positive for COVID-19 during a cruise to nowhere, prompting the ship to return to Singapore a day earlier than scheduled.

The passenger, who is 83 years old, reported to the medical centre on board the ship with diarrhoea symptoms. He was given a mandatory polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test as part of the on-board protocols and tested positive.

Passengers on board the ship began disembarking shortly before 8pm on Wednesday, about 12 hours after docking at Marina Bay Cruise Centre.

CNA observed passengers leaving the ship via an enclosed gangway.

"At Royal Caribbean International, the safety and well-being of our guests and crew are our top priorities.

"In an overabundance of caution, we’ve decided to cancel our upcoming December 10th, 2020 sailing," said Royal Caribbean in the email.

Royal Caribbean said it would provide customers a full refund, as well as a 25 per cent future cruise credit to use on a future cruise.

The amount is based on the total cruise fare paid by customers and the future cruise credit will be sent to the customers via email by Jan 22, 2021. The credit will be be valid for one year from the date it is issued.

Any pre-purchased amenities and packages, such as Internet, beverage, dining or upgrades, will be automatically refunded along with the taxes and fees.

Royal Caribbean added it will begin processing refunds immediately and the current refund processing will take around 45 days.

Customers who have questions should also contact their travel advisor immediately or contact Royal Carribean at 6675 0419.

"We know how much time and effort go into planning your holiday and we’re terribly sorry for the disappointment and inconvenience," said Royal Caribbean.

